Netflix's 'Tiger King' Series To Get Its Own Comic Book Adaptation

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness have become one of the most popular limited series on Netflix. It started streaming on the OTT platform from March 20, 2020, with seven episodes. An eighth episode was recently added as an after-show. Now Tiger King will be getting its own comic book adaptation. Read to know more.

Tiger King comic book

According to a daily, TidalWave production will be releasing a biographic comic on Netflix’s Tiger King series titled as Infamous: Tiger King, which will be out in June. The comic will be penned down by Michael Frizell. It will be drawn by Joe Paradise and Jesse Johnson.

In an interview with a daily, Michael Frizell said that he never imagined that he would be researching a book like this. It was a challenge for him to find a focus for the comic because there was a lot happening. He stated that it comes as a no surprise that Netflix created a limited series as opposed to a Dateline episode.

TidalWave founder, Darren G Davis said that they wanted to do something that is fun and a good distraction in regard to in the state of the world now. He said that he is obsessed with everything in the story and wanted to tell it from a different medium. The comic book medium can be used to entertain as well as inform, he concluded. Take a look at the announcement on Twitter.

Netflix's Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness is a true-crime documentary series. It shows the life of Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage, popularly known as Joe Exotic. How he was accused by Carole Baskin, owner of Big Cat Rescue, of abusing and exploiting wild animals.

