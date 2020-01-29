Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner's Adorable Pictures That Are TOO Good To Miss

Jonas Brothers singer Joe Jonas and Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner tied the knot on 2019. Rumours of the couple dating emerged in 2016 ,however, the romance was officially confirmed a few months later. In 2017, Sophie Turner surprised her fans as she posted a picture of an engagement ring stating that the two are engaged. The couple were engaged for two years after which they got married in a secret ceremony in May 2019. The videos of the secret ceremony were shared on the internet by DJ Diplo.

In June the same year, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner tied the knot in France. The couple has been inseparable since. They often post adorable pictures of each other on their social media accounts. Check out some adorable pictures of the couple together.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's photos

The monochrome wedding picture of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner broke the internet. Sophie can be seen wearing a beautiful wedding gown while Joe a sleek dark coloured suit. The couple looked happy as they walked down the aisle after their wedding. Sophie Turner shared the picture and captioned it with a simple yet powerful ‘Mr and Mrs Jonas’.

Joe Jonas shared an adorable snap of the two having dinner in France. Joe Jonas has his arm around Sophie in the picture. The couple looked as loved up as ever in the picture.

In the picture shared by Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner can be seen wearing a shimmery mini-dress while he is all dressed up in an all-white suit. The picture was taken before the two hit the red carpet together. As Sophie looks at the camera, Joe is seen looking at Sophie with utmost adoration.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner made the netizens heart melt with this adorable picture. Sophie wore a white coloured attire while Joe wore a dark green coloured suit. The couple looked breath-taking as they lean into each other.

This picture marks the first red carpet appearance of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner as a married couple post the secret wedding. In the picture, Joe and Sophie are seen sporting colourful outfits. The couple looked marvellous as they set a fashion trend together.

