Times When Sophie Turner Grabbed Headlines In 2019 For Her Wedding Photos With Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner is an English actor who made her debut in television series Game of Thrones. The HBO fantasy television series gave her worldwide recognition. She played the role of Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones. She has also appeared in various movies like Barely Lethal, Time Freak, Dark Phoenix and many more. Apart from this, the actor has also made it in the news many times. Here are times when Sophie Turner made headlines in 2019.

Sophie Turner's news

ALSO READ | ‘Queen Of Winterfell’ Sophie Turner Turns Elsa In New York Snow, Joe Jonas Shares Video

Sophie Turner's bond with Priyanka Chopra

Before Priyanka Chopra's marriage to Nick Jonas, it is said that Sophie Turner and Priyanka were good friends. They have been seen together on many occasions and family gatherings. In one of the interviews, Priyanka also said that Sophie Turner is a great friend.

Sophie Turner's wedding pictures went viral

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner got engaged in the year 2017. However, the couple did not announce their engagement and kept it under wraps for a very long time. Their wedding ceremony was a secret affair too. Much after their marriage ceremony, Sophie and Joe shared a throwback picture from their wedding on social media. Take a look at the pic that went viral.

Sophie Turner opens up about her depression

During an interview with Dr Phil, Sophie Turner talked about her depression. The actor explained how ten positive comments are completely forgotten as soon as you read one negative one. As a teenager, the actor also received negative comments about her weight and skin.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.