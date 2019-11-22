The Debate
The Debate
Joe Jonas To Go Solo With His New Travel Show 'Cup Of Joe' While On Happiness Tour

Hollywood News

Joe Jonas to host a slice-of-life travel show with 'Cup Of Joe' while on the Jonas Brothers' Happiness Tour. Get more details about his new project here!

Written By Shrishaila Bhandary | Mumbai | Updated On:
joe jonas

Joe Jonas shared on Instagram about his venture into a travel series. Joe revealed on Instagram about his show, Cup of Joe, which is slated to release on April 6, 2020. The show will run parallel with Jonas Brother’s ongoing tour, Happiness Begin. The camera crew will be following the singer extensively during the tour.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas' Fans Go Crazy As Jonas Brothers Bag Grammy Nominations

About the show

Joe Jonas will be accompanied by a camera crew which will only cover the singer out of the three Jonas brothers. According to reports, Joe will be accompanied by a guide of the specific city they are visiting. The guide will help Joe experience the life of a native. The show will have several episodes covering Joe’s love for adventure, photography and travel.

Also Read | Joe Jonas: Fans' Mixed Reactions To Joe Jonas' Recent Cookie Video

When questioned about the show, Joe Jonas said in an interview that it takes time for him to understand a place or a person. He wishes to combine the perks of his profession and discover the world through his own perspective. Joe Jonas will also try to bring in fun elements in the show.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra's Sweet Post For Nick Jonas, Jonas Brothers As They Bag Grammy Nomination

Joe Jonas is going to produce as well as co-write the show. He will be associating with Quibi to bring the storyline to life. He shared the following post on his Instagram:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas New Abode Competes With Brother Joe Jonas's Residence

Joe Jonas was earlier seen on tour with his co-members and brothers Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on

Also Read | Nick Jonas' Best Songs That Fans Worldwide Fell In Love With

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
