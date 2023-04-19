Joe Russo Compares Priyanka Chopra To Tom Cruise; Citadel Star Reacts

Priyanka Chopra, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming series Citadel, recently got a compliment from show’s director Joe Russo. The filmmaker compared the actor to action superstar Tom Cruise. He also praised Priyanka for her enthusiasm and called her the ‘female Tom Cruise’.

Speaking to ET Canada, Joe Russo said, “I don’t know if I’ve ever worked with an actor as enthusiastic like she’s the female Tom Cruise, you know, it’s like she is so engaged physically.” Reacting to this comparison Priyanka told Access Hollywood, “I don’t know man, it’s part of your job. I’m cast for a reason and I want to be able to have my director or filmmakers be as excited as Joe is. You want to go in and you want to deliver. It was a lot of work, took a lot of discipline and training, but we did it.”

More about Citadel

Citadel also stars Richard Madden in the lead role alongside Priyanka. The duo play the role of two elite spies in the show, who work for the international secret organisation Citadel, and are currently living normal lives while assuming new identities. The six-episode series Citadel comes from Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, the director duo behind Avengers: Infinity War, Captain America: The Winter Soldier and the comedy series Community.

Italian and Indian installments for the show are also under development. In the Indian installment of Citadel, actors Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be the lead actors. The Family Man directors Raj and DK will be helming the Indian version of Citadel. It is said to be one of the most ambitious titles from Prime Video with a huge budget and the biggest names associated with the cast.