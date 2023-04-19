Nick Jonas Is Obsessed With Priyanka Chopra's 'red Dress' At Citadel Premiere | WATCH

Citadel's Global premiere was held in London, England last night. The lead actors Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden made a stylish appearance on the red carpet. The actress was accompanied by her singer-husband Nick Jonas.

The Sucker singer took to social media and shared a video featuring glimpses of Priyanka's look from the grand premiere. The video started with Nick raising his eyebrows in approval as the actress can be seen posing for the photographers. In the rest of the video, the Jonas Brothers crooner turned up a photographer for his wife and can be seen taking her photos from different angles.

Nick, who was in awe with Priyanka wearing a red dress, used the Jonas Brothers' 2008 track, Burnin' Up in the background. For the unversed, in the song, Nick famously sang about a red dress. Captioning the video on Instagram, he wrote, "#RedDress." Take a look at the video below.

The singer's sweet gesture was loved by the fans who called him the "Best Husband ever." A fan commented, "Not Nick using his iconic “red dress” on Priyanka!! Omg, I love living this moment". Another user wrote, "1. I’m obsessed with Priyanka 2. I love that her husband is even more obsessed with Priyanka". Yet another one penned, "It’s the eyebrows being in time to the song for me".

Nick Jonas recording Priyanka on the red carpet, then acting like he is not doing anything and after that posting a whole tiktok is such a fan behavior and we love to see it 😂❤️🔥 #CitadelOnPrime pic.twitter.com/jhpqebLh70 — NP LEGΛCY 🇨🇴 | Loving MMCJ ❤🍼 (@np_legacy) April 19, 2023

What Nick Jonas, and Priyanka Chopra wore for the event?

For Citadel's global premiere, Priyanka Chopra wore a red off-shoulder body-hugging gown and looked stunning. She accessorised her look with diamond jewellery and left her hair open. On the other hand, Nick Jonas styled his black turtle neck sweater with matching pants and a blazer. Take a look at their photos below.

Priyanka Chopra-Jonas and Nick Jonas arrive at the global premiere of "Citadel". pic.twitter.com/wlwIjlFpGt — @21metgala (@21metgala) April 18, 2023

More about Citadel

Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden-starred Citadel will release on April 28. The last episode of the show will release on May 6. The project is helmed by Anthony and Joe Russo.