Joel Schumacher, Director Of 'The Lost Boys' And 'Batman' Movies, Passes Away At 80

American film director Joel Schumacher has passed away at age 80. The director was known for classic films like St Elmo’s Fire, The Lost Boys, Flatliners, and many more. Joel Schumacher was known for his big-budget films during the 1980s and 1990s. During this time, Joel Schumacher went on to direct several popular movies like The Client and A Time to Kill. He was also part of a few Batman movies for which he received tremendous praise from fans.

Joel Schumacher passes away at the age of 80

Also Read | Hollywood Evolves During Pandemic With Drive-in Premiere

The news about the demise of Joel Schumacher was brought forth by Star Trek writer and producer Bryan Fuller and director Kevin Smith. The two artists paid their tribute to the late director and said good things about the now deceased. Both Fuller and Smith admitted that they were inspired by his work and did look up to him in some way. Kiefer Sutherland posted a written note on Twitter expressing his condolences and grief for losing a friend. Kiefer was the actor who starred in Joel Schumacher’s famous The Lost Boys. Sutherland wrote that his joy and spirit is something that will continue to live on in his heart as a memory for the rest of his life. Further on, Kiefer added that Joel Schumacher had given him several life lessons in terms of films and everything related to it. He expressed that he will miss him dearly.

Also Read | Zoe Kravitz Eager To Resume 'The Batman movies ' Shoot, But Has A Problem With Her Catsuit

Also Read | Colin Farrell Has 'some Tasty Scenes' In Batman movies

Joel Schumacher was known for his stylish filmmaking which people loved during his time. He was among the first directors to get that trend started in Hollywood back then, according to a news portal. Joel Schumacher was ill with cancer for over a year and was battling with the disease, according to a news portal. Joel Schumacher was a New York native and he entered the film industry initially as a costume designer in the 1970s. He worked alongside Woody Allen during this time. It was during this time that he developed a keen sense of writing and fondness for directing films.

He first wrote a 1976 low budget comedy, Car Wash. Joel Schumacher got his big break in 1985 with his third feature film, St Elmo’s Fire. He co-wrote the film and directed it as well. From there, Joel Schumacher went on to direct several popular films like George Clooney’s Batman movies which also had Arnold Schwarzenegger as the antagonist in the film. His work was loved in the industry and his style of screenplay and storytelling was often appreciated by critics and fans of the director.

Also Read | Here's A Look At Brad Pitt's Net Worth And His Success In Hollywood; Details Inside

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.