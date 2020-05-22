Zoe Kravitz Eager To Resume 'The Batman' Shoot, But Has A Problem With Her Catsuit

The upcoming superhero film, The Batman has garnered much limelight. Directed by Matt Reeves, it stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne /Batman. The shooting of the film was on-going but has been put on a halt following the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. Zoë Kravitz, who plays Selina Kyle / Catwoman, says that she is waiting for reshoot calls but has a problem with catsuit. Read to know.

Zoë Kravitz eager to resume The Batman shoot

In an interview with a daily, Zoe Kravitz revealed how eagerly she is waiting to return on the sets of The Batman. She said that she is hoping to wake up every day to an email or a phone call saying, “We are ready to go.” She mentioned that she is in touch with everybody, and everyone is ready to resume filming when it is safe. The actor added that the production team she is in touch with has no idea when the shooting can restart.

Zoe Kravitz also explained that the nature of her character is such that returning to work would mean giving permission to strangers to touch her face throughout the day. The medical experts are strictly advising against any such action following the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. Zoe said that she has people just touching her face all day long. She needs help getting into the catsuit as she cannot do it on her own.

Earlier, Zoe Kravitz praised her co-star, Robert Pattinson who will essay the caped crusader. She said that she has never worked with him before, but they have been together for a few weeks. She had a camera test with him and then they have been training together and rehearsing together. She found Pattinson to be a delightful person and a wonderful, thoughtful actor. She thinks he is perfect for the role and it is going to be such an adventure. Zoe stated that she is excited to have him as her “partner in crime” and that to be there to support each other because it is intense. The Catwoman said that there is a lot of pressure, and she knows they have each other’s back.

The Batman also features Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot / Penguin, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton / Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth. It will reportedly focus on a younger Batman, emphasizing the detective aspect of the cape crusader more than his previous outings. The film is currently scheduled to release on October 1, 2021.

