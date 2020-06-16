Here's A Look At Brad Pitt's Net Worth And His Success In Hollywood; Details Inside

Brad Pitt is one of the most famous names of the Hollywood entertainment industry. He is not only an award-winning actor but also has produced some of the most successful movies in Bollywood. The actor has claimed his rightful place in the industry through his hard work, dedication and a string of successful movies.

ALSO READ | Brad Pitt follows Jennifer Aniston's footsteps; donates $1M to a justice organisation

Brad Pitt’s net worth

Brad Pitt’s primary sources of income are through his acting projects and through his production company Plan B. His estimated net worth as of 2020 is $300 Million. He has appeared in Forbes’ list of the Highest-Paid actors in the world multiple times, notably in 2015 and 2016.

ALSO READ | Brad Pitt, Robert Pattinson & other Hollywood actors who dated their co-stars off screen

Brad Pitt's movies, salaries and successes

As per a news source, Brad Pitt's income started off with just $6000 for his role in the movie Thelma and Louise in the year 1991. Slowly, as he started climbing the ladder of success, his payment also started growing. He earned around $500,000 in the movie Kalifornia.

Two years later, his path-breaking film Se7en came out. The movie was hit and Pitt was appreciated for his role. He received a whopping $4 Million for the role. 1996 and 1997 were also financially successful for Brad as he got $10 Million each for his roles in the movies Sleepers and Seven Years in Tibet.

His base film salary had increased to $17.5 million in the late 1990s. He earned this amount for movies like Meet Joe Black, Fight Club, Spy Game and Troy. His movie Mr and Mrs Smith saw Pitt earning $20 Million. A smart move by Brad Pitt was in the year 2001 when he just took $10 Million for Ocean’s Twelve but also asked for a percentage of backend receipts.

This made him earn $30 million from the film. To appear in Quentin Tarantino’s movies, he cut his salary back to $10 Million, receiving the same for Inglorious Basterds and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

ALSO READ | Brad Pitt's on-screen pairings with THESE talented actors are must watch; See list here

Real Estate

Brad Pitt has spent money worth $100 Million on real estate. The actor’s primary home is in LA which he had brought together after multiple transactions through the years. His property is spread over 2 acres and has four homes with 6,600 square-foot main house.

He bought a $4 million beach house in Santa Barbara in 2000. In 2006, he got a historic mansion for $3.5 million in the city's famous French Quarter. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt spent around $67 million on a 1,200-acre winery in the south of France called Chateau Miraval in 2008. After they were divorced, they have decided to sell the property or make the children the primary heirs.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures

ALSO READ | Did you know Brad Pitt has a pilot license? Learn more trivia about the Oscar winner here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.