John Cena is currently basking in the success of his show Peacemaker which premiered this week on HBO Max. The American television series was created by James Gunn and serves as a spin-off to the 2021 film The Suicide Squad. The series explores the origin of the Peacemaker and picks up after the events of the movie and it is the first TV series from the DC Extended Universe.

The show stars John Cena in the titular role of Peacemaker who believes in achieving peace at any cost. Recently, the WWE star got candid and opened up about his show Peacemaker and revealed an interesting fact about it, where he admits that he never thought that he would ever reprise his role from The Suicide Squad.

John Cena reveals that he never thought that he will play Pacemaker after The Suicide Squad

In a recent chat with Podly: The Peacemaker Podcast, Cena admitted that he did not think at any point to play Peacemaker again after The Suicide Squad. The wrestler cum actor figured the film would finish off his part, however, Gunn had different plans. Adding to which he said:

"Peacemaker came from pretty much oblivion. He's not a well-known character. We saw a little bit of debut of a man who will keep peace at any cost in The Suicide Squad and I guess James Gunn thought that there was a story to be told around that ethos, and around the character. And, I thought The Suicide Squad would be the last time we saw Peacemaker, but here he is back in Peacemaker the series for HBO Max."

More about the series Peacemaker

Meanwhile, Peacemaker starring John Cena in the titular role premiered on HBO Max on January 13, 2022. Gunn wrote all eight episodes of the show while he directed five of them and also serves as the showrunner. The series explores the origin of the Peacemaker's character and picks up after the events of the 2021 movie The Suicide Squad which was also directed by Gunn. The first three episodes of the show were released on January 13, on HBO Max. The rest of the series will be released weekly through February 17.

IMAGE: AP/TWITTER-@JAMESGUNN