John Krasinski Is Reportedly Joining Hands With Angelina Jolie To Remake THIS 1935 Film

The hit 1935 film Bride of Frankenstein has had no movement at Universal Studios for a long time now. But recently, it was reported that things are changing for the film. It is said that for several years the name of Angelina Jolie has been attached to the project and the film will soon be getting a reboot too. Here is all we know about the latest development to Angelina Jolie's Bride of Frankenstein.

John Krasinski is reportedly joining the making of Bride of Frankenstein

It was recently reported by an entertainment portal that producer Amy Pascal and The Quiet Place director/star John Krasinski have been working on a reimagined version of the film. In 2017, it was reported that the film will be a part of Universal's now-defunct Dark Universe horror franchise.

The reports also spoke about a star cast where Angelina Jolie would have been seen as the Bride and Javier Bardem will be joining the cast as Frankenstein's monster. The film was going to be directed by Bill Condon.

But now, the things seem to be changing as actor-director John Krasinski has joined the project. It was also reported that Amy Pascal has brought back David Koepp to work on the script. None of this has been confirmed by Universal Studios till now.

The 1935 film was a super hit at the box office. The film had grossed double its budget and was loved by the audience. It was also recognised for its cultural, historical, and aesthetic significance and was added to the USA's Library of Congress' National Film Registry in the year 1998. The original film starred Boris Karloff as Frankenstein's monster, Colin Clive as Henry Frankenstein, and Elsa Lanchester as the Bride of Frankenstein.

(Image courtesy: John Krasinski Instagram)

