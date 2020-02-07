John Krasinski Believes He Wouldn't Be As Good As Chris Evans In 'Captain America'

Chris Evans picked up the iconic mantle of Captain America back in 2011 with Captain America: The First Avenger. The actor was associated with the role for over 8 years before bidding it a heartfelt farewell with Avengers: Endgame. It wasn't unknown to many avid Marvel fans that John Krasinski had auditioned for the titular role of Captain America but Marvel chose to go with Chris Evans for the part. Now, John Krasinski has shared his views about how his life would be different if he'd gotten the part.

John Krasinski's views about not getting to play Captain America

John Krasinski is currently promoting his upcoming film A Quiet Place 2 where he was asked about his thoughts on the Marvel cinematic universe and not getting to play the role of Captain America. The actor shared that he knows he wouldn't have done it as well as Chris Evans did it. John Krasinski expressed that he is happy to see someone as good as Chris Evans do the role.

The actor revealed furthermore that not getting the part somewhere liberated him as an actor and a director too. Not being contractually obligated to play a character year after year would have to some extent bound him to only work as an actor and not allow him to explore directing and writing. John Krasinski believes it certainly that A Quiet Place wouldn't have happened if he got the role of Captain America.

There are people out there worth saving. #AQuietPlace Part II, in theatres this March. pic.twitter.com/2rxXEwihML — A Quiet Place Part II (@quietplacemovie) January 31, 2020

Though the actor was vocally expressive about how not getting the part actually helped him, he shared that he would be happy to work with Marvel in the future. John Krasinski shared that he would be interested in a role in the MCU including the fan-anticipated role of Mr Fantastic in Fantastic Four. But the actor does not wish to force any collaborations with Marvel and is waiting for the right time to make an entry in the comic book universe.

