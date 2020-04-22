John Legend-Chrissy Teigen Crack A Deal In West Hollywood, Buy A $5 MN Residence

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen seem to have cracked up a deal in West Hollywood. The couple recently bought a $5.1 Million new built home, as reported in a news website. John and Chrissy's current home sits in the Beverly Hills area. The listing agent for the West Hollywood set housing was Benjamin Illulian of Illulian Reality.

John and Chrissy were reportedly represented by Marshall Peck. The listing agent for the West Hollywood set housing was Benjamin Illulian of Illulian Reality. According to reports, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen intend to use their new residence as live-work place. The new two-storey house reportedly has four baths and four bedrooms. It sits on more than 3400 sq feet of open-concept living space.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's new place has a high-end kitchen outfitted with a 20-foot-long island opens to the living room. The back doors open up to a lap pool and spa that comes along with a patio. The West Hollywood hours has reportedly been on the market since January. Records show that the house was also available for a lease.

Chrissy Teigen is a television personality and model. She is best known for her witty and humorous tweets on social media. She currently appears on a new court drama titled Chrissy's Court on the popular video platform Quibi. John Legend is a popular singer who is the recipient of 11 Grammys. The singer also bagged an Academy Award for his song Glory of the 2014 film Selma.

