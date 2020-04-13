Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Her Easter Dinner Menu That Is Entirely Cooked By John Legend

Cookbook author Chrissy Teigen took to her Instagram account and revealed that her husband, Grammy Award-winning singer John Legend cooked the entire Easter dinner. John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have been homebound with their two kids, Luna, 3 and 22 months old son Miles. The COVID-19 outbreak hasn’t stopped them for entertaining their fans and having some fun. Chrissy Teigen in her Instagram video revealed that she was tired and hence John decided to be the chef for the night.

ALSO READ: John Legend Shares Adorable Picture From 'board Meeting' With His Family

Chrissy-John's Easter dinner

In the video shared by Chrissy Tiegen, she can be heard saying that she was too tired of cooking and in general. Hence, All of Me singer took over the task of cooking Easter dinner this year. While revealing the menu of the night Chrissy Teigen said that John Legend has cooked some fried chicken, scalloped potatoes, Ranchy iceberg salad, and stovetop stuffing. Chrissy Teigen also revealed in the video that her mother made Thai ribs for dinner. Towards the end of the video, she flaunted the variety of dishes that her husband John Legend made.

ALSO READ: Easter Dinner Ideas To Try This 2020 As You Celebrate Resurrection Sunday At Home

A few days back, Chrissy Teigen shared a video of her kids grooving to her husband John Legend’s yet to be released song- I do. John Legend took to his Instagram account and stated that he is having a board meeting while being in lockdown. John Legend's family cuddled up on a couch and posed for a selfie that John captured.

While John posted the picture on his social media with the caption ‘board meeting’, his wife Chrissy Teigen posted the same picture with the caption ‘dysfunctional family’ on her Instagram. John Legend took to his Instagram account and stated that he is having a board meeting while being in lockdown. In the at-home version of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the singer gave an update about how he and his wife Chrissy Teigen are doing during self-quarantine and social distancing.

ALSO READ: Chrissy Teigen And John Legend's Kids Groove To The Singer's Unreleased Song 'I Do'

ALSO READ: Chrissy Teigen Vs John Legend: Who Is Handling The Quarantine Better?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.