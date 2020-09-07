John Oliver's Challenge Accepted By Danbury's Mayor, Puts Up A Stipulation Of His Own

Recently, British comedian John Oliver pledged to donate $55,000 to charity if the Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton renamed a sewage plant after him. Replying to his challenge, the mayor has finally spoken up in a video. However, he has a condition as well to the challenge proposed by Oliver. Here's what this is about.

Danbury's mayor has a reply to John Oliver's challenge

Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton, in reply to John Oliver's challenge, said that he will accept it but on one condition only. In the Facebook video, he came out of the portable toilet and said that they will rename the sewage facility after Oliver only if he actually visits Danbury and be present at the ribbon-cutting ceremony. The mayor added, "Fifty-five thousand dollars? That's a little light for somebody in the one percent. But a deal is a deal".

Further, in the video, Mayor Mark Boughton asked the comedian not to "Oliver this up" and continued that if the latter is not comfortable with the idea, he has yet another proposition for him. He has a "porta potty house" called the John Oliver named after him. He asked Oliver to come and take his throne.

Watch Danbury's Mayor, Mark Boughton's reply to John Oliver here:

Also Read: US: John Oliver Pledges To Donate $55,000 If Mayor Renames Sewage Plant After Him

The issue started when John Oliver called out Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton on Last Week Tonight. Since then, there has been a constant exchange of words between the two men. The comedian had taken a dig at Danbury during his August 16 segment where he talked about the racial prejudices in the jury selection when it came to areas surrounding Connecticut. He had also said things like "If you're going to forget a town in Connecticut, why not forget Danbury?".

Responding to these words, Boughton had said, "John Oliver, I am coming for you". He also added that he had a challenge for Oliver and the latter had to do it "or it’s on like Donkey Kong.". The mayor was also seen standing in front of a sewage plant which he said he would rename after John Oliver and this was followed by the comedian offering money to charity.

Also Read: John Oliver Memorial Sewer Plant Announced By Mayor Of Danbury After Offensive Monologue

Also Read: Last Week Tonight Host John Oliver Slams UFC President Dana White, Sparks War Of Words

Also Read: City Naming Sewage Plant After John Oliver

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.