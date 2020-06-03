Last Week Tonight Host John Oliver Slams UFC President Dana White, Sparks War Of Words

It does not appear to be a good week for Dana White as after UFC heavyweight champion Jones, the chief has got into another verbal tussle with Last Week Tonight host John Oliver. John Oliver mocked Dana White for multiple things and also accused him of delivering “selective facts” to fans on his show this week. While Dana White went on to give a cheeky reply to John Oliver, the television anchor seemed unperturbed as he took further digs at Dana White and his idea of UFC Fight Island.

UFC news: John Oliver Dana White feud escalates

I like John Oliver, I think he's funny.



But this is a perfect example of how you can control the narrative by using selective facts. We did approximately 1,100 tests, only 3 were positive, it was a fighter and his 2 trainers and we had 3 events NOT 1 (via @LastWeekTonight) pic.twitter.com/h605hNnLtd — danawhite (@danawhite) May 18, 2020

While talking about Dana White’s idea of owning a private island to host international events, The Last Week Tonight anchor Jon Oliver went on to state that Dana White should have looked for a better name than “Fight Island”. While suggesting alternatives names for it, John Oliver said that Dana White should have named his private island as “UF-Sea”. However, that did not go very well with the Last Week Tonight anchor since Dana White filed a trademark for “UF-Sea” and did not give John Oliver his cut.

However, John Oliver claimed that he is not disappointed with Dana White for stealing the credibilities of “UF-Sea” from him. According to the Last Week Tonight host, Dana White has done that in the past too since he accused the UFC President of stealing the title of “Fight Island” from a TMZ reporter. John Oliver further mocked Dana White by asking whether the UFC President would sue anyone for using the term 'Baddest Mother F*****' or not.

Dana White has always been open to new ideas which call for new names. Previously, when Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal excited the entire UFC fan base with a “BMF” callout, Dana White materialised the matchup with a title on the line. For the first time in UFC history, Dana White went on to introduce a title for that particular matchup and labelled it as the “Baddest Mother F*****” (BMF) belt for the UFC 244 headliner. Jorge Masvidal defeated Nate Diaz via doctor stoppage and claimed the BMF title.

