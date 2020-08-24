John Oliver Memorial Sewer Plant Announced By Mayor Of Danbury After Offensive Monologue

TV host and comedian John Oliver recently brought attention to Danbury yet again with his HBO show Last Week Tonight With John Oliver. In his monologue, John Oliver was speaking about the flaws in America's jury selection process where he talked about Connecticut for a minute and launched what felt like a personal attack to the citizens of Danbury, a town in Connecticut. Now, in retaliation to the expletive-filled rant around Danbury, Mayor Mark Boughton has decided t name a local sewer plant after John Oliver.

Sewer plant named after John Oliver

In his rant, comedian John Oliver took a whole minute and criticized Danbury. Though he first named the landmarks in Danbury and their beauty like the railway museum and hearthstone castle, he later went on to insult the state which was not taken lightheartedly by its citizen and the mayor. Read below to check out the edited transcript of John Oliver's remarks on the town of Danbury below -

'Cuz if you’re gonna forget a town in Connecticut, why not forget Danbury? Because, and this is true, (Expletive) Danbury! From it's charming Railway Museum, to it's historic Hearthstone Castle, Danbury Connecticut can eat my whole (Expletive). I know exactly 3 things about Danbury, USA Today ranked it the second best city to live in, in 2015. It was once the center of the American hat industry, and if you're from there, you’ve got a standing invite to come get a thrashing from John Oliver, children included, (Expletive) you!

Now, the mayor of Danbury, Mark Boughton has shared a tweet along with a link to a video posted on Facebook where he can be seen addressing John Oliver. Before this, John Oliver was asked to beware by the Mayor and now he has showcased why. The Mayor, in the video, stated that the City of Danbury Sewer Plant was being renamed to John Oliver Memorial Sewer Plant. According to the mayor, the decision has been taken to change the name as both the sewer plant and John Oliver are filled with crap. Check out the mayor's tweet below -

John Oliver, don't mess with Danbury.



Last Week Tonight with John Oliver https://t.co/ieHJiG0vQa — Mayor Mark Boughton (@MayorMark) August 22, 2020

