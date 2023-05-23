John Wick 4 Starring Keanu Reeves To Stream On OTT: When And Where To Watch

After crossing the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office, Keanu Reeves' John Wick Chapter 4 will now debut on OTT platform Lionsgate Play on May 23. However, it will only premiere in select locations, which excludes India. According to reports, Netflix is also preparing to release the film on their platform on the same day.

John Wick Chapter 4 is directed by Chad Stahelski and written by Dhasy Hatten and Michael Finch. It also stars Scott Adkins, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård and Lance Reddick in supporting roles. It was released in theatres on March 23. John Wick series centres around the eponymous assassin played by Keanu Reeves. The action franchise started with 2014's John Wick, which followed a retired assassin who returns to avenge the killing of a pup which was a gift from his deceased wife.

John Wick previous installments

While John Wick: Chapter 4 is the latest film in the franchise, it is also the highest-grossing title in the series. Previously, the highest-grossing film in the franchise was John Wick 3: Parabellum. However, John Wick 4 dethroned the film with its total box office collection of $425 million. The John Wick films have followed a trajectory of becoming more successful with the release of each title.

John Wick (2014) ended up with a box office collection of merely $86.1 million but later picked up in home video entertainment. The second title, released in 2017, ended up with a run of $174.3 million. Parabellum, which was released in 2019, ended up making almost 4 times the box office collection of the initial film with $328.3 million worldwide.

John Wick universe and upcoming titles

Even though John Wick 5 has not been confirmed by the makers, a spin-off movie titled Ballerina, featuring Aan de Armas is under production and will release in the coming time. A show in the John Wick universe, titled The Continental, will also stream later this year. Fans will be hopping for Reeves to reprise his role as the assasin in the John Wick universe.