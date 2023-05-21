John Wick Becomes Billion-dollar Franchise Following Fourth Film's Box Office Success

The Keanu Reeves-led John Wick series has finally crossed a massive landmark. The John Wick saga is now a billion-dollar franchise in an official sense, as the ticket sales for the films have crossed $1 billion at the global box office. The total earnings from ticket sales currently stand at $1.011 billion.

Joe Drake, the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chairman, commended the work of Chad Stahelski, Keanu Reeves, Erica Lee and Basil Iwanyk. He also thanked the global audiences for visiting theatres to watch the films. “This milestone is a testament to the incredible work of Chad Stahelski and Keanu Reeves, alongside Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, who have made it their mission to outdo themselves with each successive film in this franchise,” said Joe Drake.“We could not be more grateful to global moviegoers for bringing us to this incredible achievement,” he concluded.

Moreover, the official handle for John Wick 4 featured a post highlighting the series’ milestone. The tweet featured the image of holding the puppy his wife had left for him in the first title. The caption read, “All because of a puppy. The John Wick franchise has officially passed $1 billion worldwide”. Check out the tweet below.

All because of a puppy. The John Wick franchise has officially passed $1 billion worldwide. pic.twitter.com/ZFvgYBylob — John Wick: Chapter 4 (@JohnWickMovie) May 20, 2023

Box office collections of previous John Wick titles

While John Wick: Chapter 4 is the latest film in the franchise, it is also the highest-grossing title in the series. Previously, the highest-grossing film in the franchise was John Wick 3: Parabellum. However, John Wick 4 dethroned the film with its total box office collection of $425 million. The John Wick films have followed a trajectory of becoming more successful with the release of each title.

John Wick (2014) ended up with a box office collection of merely $86.1 million but later picked up in home video entertainment. The second title, released in 2017, ended up with a run of $174.3 million. Parabellum, which was released in 2019, ended up making almost 4 times the box office collection of the initial film with $328.3 million worldwide.