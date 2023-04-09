John Wick Star Lance Reddick's Cause Of Death Revealed

Lance Reddick, 60, passed away on March 17 at his Studio City residence in Los Angeles. At the time, law enforcement sources had stated that the John Wick actor died due to natural causes. A new report further revealed that Reddick died of heart and artery conditions. As per a report from TMZ, Reddick suffered from ischemic heart disease and atherosclerotic coronary artery disease, which led to his death.

The outlet also sahred the late actor’s death certificate, which detailed the medical conditions. Reddick posthumously appeared in John Wick 4, which featured him as Charon, the concierge at the Continental Hotel.

A look back at Lance Reddick’s career

Starting off with smaller roles, including a part in Denzel Washington’s The Siege in 1998, and political comedy The West Wing in 2000, Lance Reddick was noticed in David Simon's HBO series, The Wire, which featured him as Lieutenant Cedric Daniels. The Wire kickstarted the actor's career in Hollywood and TV for almost two decades, where the actor appeared in the likes of Lost, Fringe, Corporate, and The Black List. He's been in several blockbusters as well, such as White House Down, John Wick, and Angel Has Fallen.

Lance Reddick’s posthumous appearances

Posthumously, Lance Reddick will feature in The Ballerina, which is a spin-off of John Wick and features Ana de Armas in the leading role. He has shot his portions for the film, though the release date remains unannounced by Lionsgate.

He will also feature in Disney+ series Percy Jackson and the Olympians, where the actor will play the role of the Greek god Zeus. Reddick is also slated to appear in the reboot of White Men Can’t Jump, and the biopic on the Former US Representative Shirley Chisholm titled Shirley.