Johnny Depp Postpones Hollywood Vampires Concert After Suffering Ankle Injury

Actor Johnny Depp has recently announced the postponement of the concert tour with his band Hollywood Vampires due to an ankle injury. The official announcement was made by the group on their Instagram account. Citing the advice of the doctor for Depp to refrain from travel as the reason for the tour delay.

Depp also shared a note on his Instagram story, apologising for the tour postponement. It read, “My dear friends, I am sorry to say that I have fractured my ankle, which is a drag!!! It began as a hairline break but somewhere between Cannes and the Royal Albert Hall it got worse rather than better. Several medical professionals have strongly suggested I avoid any and all activity for the moment and so am sadly unable to travel at this time."

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor promised returning to the touring locations on a later date. He added, "To that end, the guys and I are very sorry to miss you in New Hampshire, Boston and New York but fear not, I promise we will bring an amazing show to all of you in Europe and bring our absolute best to the East Coast later this summer and make it up to those who have paid for those shows!!! Again, sincerest apologies. All my love and respect ... J.D."

More about the Hollywood Vampires

The Hollywood Vampires, which include Johnny Depp, Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Alice Cooper, and Tommy Henriksen, have postponed their Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday gigs (in Bethel, New York, Boston, and Manchester, New Hampshire, respectively). Now, the group will play those venues in July. They will begin their international tour on June 8 at Romexpo in Bucharest, Romania, and continue with shows in Europe and the UK through the end of July. In addition to his music comeback, Depp also ended his acting hiatus with French film Jeanne du Barry. It premiered at the Cannes Film Festival this year. This was the actor’s first movie following his victory in a well-publicized defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard.