Johnny Depp Hugs Mads Mikkelsen At Cannes, 'Grindelwald And Grindelwald' Moment Goes Viral

At the opening day of Cannes 2023, Johnny Depp returned to the film festival after his win in the defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard. his film Jenannu du Barry was premiered and the actor was lauded for his performance in the film. Netizens also witnessed Depp's meeting with Mads Mikkelsen and the 'Grindelwald met Grindelwald' moment did not go amiss.

Mikkelsen, who replaced Depp as Gellert Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts franchise after the latter's departure, shared a picture from the screening in which he could be seen greeting and hugging the Jeanne du Barry star. Both actors wore a black tuxedo and their occasional meet was loved by the netizens. Mikkelsen shared the picture on his Facebook handle and captioned it as "Grindelwald and Grindelwald." Soon after he shared the post, their fans flooded the comments section with their excited reactions. A user wrote, "You're both great gentlemen. I applaud you both, how classy." Another wrote, "Love to see this. You're both wonderful actors."

Why Johnny Depp was replaced in Fantastic Beasts?

In 2020, Johnny Depp was replaced by Mads Mikkelsen in the Harry Potter spin-off franchise Fantastic Beasts as he lost a libel case against the UK tabloid The Sun which described the actor as a "wife beater". The actor announced that he agreed to resign from his role at the request of Warner Bros. "I have respected and agreed to that request," he wrote in an Instagram post, as he announced his departure from Fantastic Beasts.

Johnny Depp walks Cannes 2023 red carpet

The moment Johnny Depp stepped out of his car at Cannes, he was greeted by the overwhelming love of his fans. He happily hugged and posed with his fans for selfies and signed many autographs. Depp is making his theatrical comeback with the French film Jeanne du Barry. The movie premiered on the first day of the film festival. Depp also posed with the film's team on the iconic red steps. Last year, the actor won a defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard. Jeanne du Barry is his first film after the trial.