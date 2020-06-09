Johnny Depp Sings Bob Dylan's Times They Are A-Changing As A Tribute To George Floyd

After the news of George Floyd's death hit the news, many people took to their social media to pay their respects. The US saw its citizens take to the streets to condemn his homicide. Among many celebs, actor Johnny Depp chose to use his singing voice to pay tribute to George and to Bob Dylan. He took to his social media to share a video of him singing Bob Dylan's Times They Are A-Changing.

Johnny Depp pays tribute to Goerge Floyd, sings an iconic Bob Dylan song

Alongside the video, the actor penned down a log caption for it. He said that the song "very strongly applies to the life-altering image of George Floyd, forever seared to our brains". Johnny Depp mentioned that he performed the song as a part of a COVID-19 benefit concert several weeks ago. He added that for him the song applies to the moment people are currently in and to the moment they were in 1963 after JFK's assassination.

Talking about the time Bob Dylan wrote Times They Are A-Changing, Johnny Depp highlighted how Dylan wrote the song two months before the JFK assassination. He also added how Dylan had already set the bar of songwriting very high by the time he wrote the song. Depp said that Dylan wrote, "the gold standard of protest songs, the seminal and most significant, mind-boggling and staggeringly poetic, prophetic protest song the world will ever know: “The Times They Are A-Changin’”.

Urging people to take a moment to remember Floyd, he concluded his caption by writing, "Let us take a moment to remember the sacrificial hero George Floyd and look with hope towards the changes that his tragic death will cause. And let’s salute the reluctant prophet Bob Dylan and the dream of change he inspired then, now, and onwards… His impact is that of Shakespeare, Marlowe, Hunter Thompson, Marlon Brando, Woody Guthrie, William Blake, Picasso, Bach and Mozart.

Dylan’s song is to be kept near you, AT ALL TIMES!!! All love and respect,

JD".

The video of George Floyd's death that went viral on social media was shot by a few bystanders who witnessed it. The video that caused outrage on a global level showed a handcuffed Floyd pleading that he couldn’t breathe as officer Derek Chauvin continued to kneel down on his neck. Chauvin was later fired and has since then charged with the second-degree murder of the victim.

