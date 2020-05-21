Robert Pattinson And Johnny Depp's 'Waiting For The Barbarians' To Get A Digital Release?

As per a report published by a leading news daily, Robert Pattinson and Johnny Depp’s much-anticipated film, Waiting For The Barbarians will now get a digital release in the US. The makers have reportedly come to this decision due to the Coronavirus outbreak in the country. If the reports are to be believed, Samuel Goldwyn Films has acquired North American rights to Ciro Guerra’s feature film Waiting for the Barbarians, which stars Johnny Depp, Robert Pattinson, Mark Rylance, Gana Bayarsaikhan, and Greta Scacchi in the leading roles.

Reportedly, Goldwyn said the film was originally slated for a theatrical release, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be now released on digital platforms in August. The decision was taken due to the uncertainty on the reopening of theatres, as the country still fights Coronavirus.

Also Read | Robert Pattinson Reveals His Microwave Exploded As He Attempted To Invent A Pasta Dish

Also Read | Robert Pattinson's Birthday: When Priyanka & Katrina Confessed Crushing On 'Twilight' Star

Waiting for the Barbarians

Starring Mark Rylance, Johnny Depp and Robert Pattinson in the leading roles, Waiting for the Barbarians follows the story of an honest Magistrate, who works in a distant outpost and begins to question his loyalty to the empire. Helmed by Ciro Guerra, the movie also stars David Dencik, Sam Reid and Harry Melling in prominent roles.

Pandemic costs big to Hollywood:

Many studios, which had to delay the releases of their films, have now turned to the online streaming platforms, in the wake of the Coronavirus spread. Some of these films include Trolls World Tour, Emma, The Hunt, and The Invisible Man. In March, Netflix announced that it would be establishing a $100 million Coronavirus relief fund to aid the creative community.

Kumail Nanjiani and Isa Rae's Lovebirds, too, has shifted to Netflix. It was recently reported that the much-awaited sequels to the highly successful franchise, Mission: Impossible 7 is getting delayed due to the on-going global catastrophe.

Reportedly, the officials at Paramount studios have now pushed the release of the seventh Mission Impossible film to November 19, 2021, and the eighth film to November 4, 2022. As per a report by a leading news publication, the seventh film was scheduled to be shot in Italy. However, the decision was dropped considering the unprecedented Coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Also Read | Robert Pattinson Says There Is No Time Travel In Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet'

Coronavirus in the USA

With more than 1.58 million positive Coronavirus cases, the USA remains a COVID-19 hotbed, surpassing the national tallies of the worst-hit countries like Germany, Italy, China and the UK combined. The New York State remains the worst-affected region in the US with more than 3,54,000 cases.

Also Read | Robert Pattinson's Birthday: When Priyanka & Katrina Confessed Crushing On 'Twilight' Star

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.