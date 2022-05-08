Actors and ex-couple Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are currently involved in a legal tussle in Fairfax, Virginia which became the talk of the town in recent days. The Aquaman actor is being sued by Depp for implying he abused her in a 2018 op-ed. The hearing began on April 11, 2022, as Heard filed a counter case seeking $100 million from Depp.

The high-profile defamation trial has divided social media into two parts and netizens' reactions are proof of it. A video is doing rounds on social media which sees Depp's fans greeting him with gifts outside the courtroom.

Johnny Depp's fans greet him with gifts & cards outside the court

In a viral video, Johnny Depp was seen receiving gifts and cards from his fans who were waiting outside the Virginia courthouse, where the Mortdecai actor is fighting a legal battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard. A fan even gifted Depp a briefcase, while others held his hands and posed for selfies. In the video, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor could be seen waving at his fans from inside his car. When Amber Heard's car rolled up into the driveway, no one seemed to bother and here is proof of it. Watch the video here:

Courthouse footage of Johnny Depp showing up at the court house vs Amber Heard showing up pic.twitter.com/RuDM0KnFnz — amber heard anti account (@bigbossboze) May 4, 2022

Earlier, a video went viral on Twitter that sees Amber Heard breaking down into tears in the court to which Depp's supporters claim that the former seemed to have posed for a photograph.

Not Amber Heard posing for a picture of her ‘crying’ in the middle of her testimony???? #JusticeForJohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/Sf9Gwh6lif — Mary (@johnnyhellodepp) May 5, 2022

Watch Amber Heard's reaction as Depp walks in her direction in court

In one of the videos, Heard appears to recoil as she almost comes face to face with Depp. In the viral clip, Depp is seen walking in Heard's direction and nearly making eye contact. The London Fields actor, who seems to be scared, takes a step back after seeing her ex-husband. The clip also sees a female deputy trying to stop the Mortdecai actor as she puts her hand on Johnny's chest. Watch:

Moment when #AmberHeard and #JohnnyDepp almost run into each other in the courtroom at the break.



They appear to make eye contact. @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/PNIexe9r0s — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) May 5, 2022

The defamation trial commenced on April 11, with Depp suing Heard for $50million. He claimed that his career and reputation has been ruined after she wrote an op-ed article for the Washington Post, mentioning she was a victim of domestic abuse.

