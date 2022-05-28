Johnny Depp Vs Amber Heard Defamation Suit: When Will The Final Verdict Come Out?

The highly-publicised defamation trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has gained massive attention worldwide. On Friday, the jury heard the closing arguments in the high-profile libel suit that has witnessed shocking revelations about Depp and Heard's tumultuous marriage. The final verdict of the trial is yet to be out. Here, we have detailed everything about why Depp and Heard are suing each other and when will the final verdict come out.

What is Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation suit?

Actor Johnny Depp, best known for essaying the role of Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, has sued Amber Heard for $50 million in damage over the 2018 op-ed Amber Heard wrote for The Washington Post. In the opinion piece, Heard references herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse". Although the article did not identify Depp as her abuser, he claims that the timing of the article following their divorce has created a public impression of him being the perpetrator.

Depp maintains to deny all the allegations of abuse, claiming Heard's story has inflicted immense personal, professional and financial damage to his life and reputation, including him being removed from the Pirates of the Caribbean and Fantastic Beasts film franchises.

After more than a year of Depp's suit, Heard countersued for $100 million in damage alleging that he defamed her when Depp's attorney released statements calling her allegations of domestic abuse a hoax.

When will the final verdict come out?

The trial of the libel suit began on April 11, 2022, during which Depp maintained he has never struck Heard. He alleged that he concocted the abuse to gain an advantage in divorce proceedings. Meanwhile, Heard claims that she has been physically and sexually assaulted by her ex-husband multiple times.

On Friday, May 27, 2022, both sides were given two hours to summarize their case in a trial that stretched on for six weeks in Virginia's Fairfax County Circuit Court. The defamation suit was highly-publicised, broadcasted live, and has gained momentum on social media as fans have begun to weigh their opinions online. After the final arguments, the jury is currently deliberating, which can take place anywhere between a few hours to several days. Keeping in mind all the evidence and deposition of witnesses, it is likely that the final verdict will not be announced until the end of May 2022 or the beginning of June 2022, as per Stylecaster.

Image: AP