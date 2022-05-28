Elon Musk Wades Into Amber Heard-Johnny Depp Defamation Trial; 'I Hope They Both...'

During the course of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's multi-million dollar defamation trial, several shocking events came to light about the couple's problematic relationship. From claims of defecation in bed to allegations of physical and sexual abuse, the trial caught the attention of the entire world due to its high profiled nature.

In addition to that, the courtroom proceedings also involved mentions of other Hollywood stars and notable personalities. One of them was Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who was accused by the Pirates of the Caribbean star of having a romantic affair with his now ex-wife Amber Heard. After over a month since the trial began, Musk has finally broken his silence and reacted to the case.

Elon Musk breaks silence over Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial

Podcast host and MIT research scientist Lex Fridman took to his Twitter handle to share his takeaways from the ongoing trial where he wrote, ''My takeaways from Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial: 1. Fame is one hell of a drug (for some). 2. Psychiatrists & lawyers come in drastically varying levels of skill. 3. Lying to millions of people is something humans are capable of. 4. Love can be messy. 5. Mega pint of wine.''

Responding to his tweet, Musk shared a special message to Heard and Depp by tweeting, ''I hope they both move on. At their best, they are each incredible.''

I hope they both move on. At their best, they are each incredible. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 28, 2022

As mentioned earlier, Musk's name was mentioned in the court proceedings multiple times as Depp had claimed that he had a relationship with Heard. Responding to the allegations, Heard recounted how she became friends with Musk after Depp stood her up at the 2016 Met Gala where the couple was supposed to attend as Ralph Lauren's guests.

Heard revealed that at the event, she ''sat next to an empty place setting for Johnny that they cleared as soon as we realized he effectively stood me up on the red carpet,'' After seeing Musk on the red carpet, Heard revealed that she did not immediately recognize until they started talking. ''He seemed like a real gentleman. He was really nice. He sat at a nearby table and we got to speaking that night and eventually became friends," Heard said of their alleged friendship.

