Johnny Depp's Bruised Eye Pic With Heard Not 'photoshopped'; Photographer Found On IG

The defamation trial involving ex-couple Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has created a buzz all around the globe. Heard is being sued by the Pirates of the Caribbean star for implying, in a 2018 op-ed, that he abused her during their marriage. The hearing began on April 11, as the Aquaman actor filed a counter case seeking $100 million from Depp.

One of the points argued in court was regarding a photo of Depp with a bruise near his eye. Heard's lawyers had claimed that the pic was 'photoshopped.'

Now, in a new development, the photographer behind the infamous Raffles Hotel picture of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard from their 2015 Singapore honeymoon has finally been revealed.

Photographer behind Johnny Depp's bruised eye pic with Amber Heard revealed

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation trial had gone for jury deliberation on May 27 and the verdict is still awaited. Amid this, several unknown facts are being disclosed in open.

Last week, a photo of the ex-couple, which is said to be taken at the Raffles Hotel in Singapore during their 2015 honeymoon, was shown in the court. The photograph had the couple smiling with Depp having discolouration beneath his eye, which Amber Heard's lawyer claimed to be 'photoshopped'. Now, the photographer behind this has revealed her identity, stating that she was simply an intern while clicking the photo.

Russel Wong says he didn't take the pic

Singaporean photographer Russel Wong took to his Instagram handle and clarified that he didn't take Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's photograph. This was after he had shared the photo, and was contacted by Depp's team to produce it as evidence in court.

Sharing the pic, Wong wrote, "This photo that was shown as evidence in the trial was NOT taken by me as assumed by many. If you noticed, the lawyers never mentioned who shot it and neither did I throughout the trial. I always referred to it as ‘ my post ‘ and NOT ‘ my photo ‘."

"When Amber Heard accused Johnny Depp of photoshopping a bruise on the E&O train shot to Singapore.. it triggered me to try and obtain this photo which I remembered hanging at the Raffles Hotel where they had their honeymoon. I searched on the net that evening and found many blogs that featured it and noticed that same bruise on his face as the train shot (sic)", he added.

The photographer went on to state that he then shared it on his Instagram in the late evening, writing ‘Happy Honeymoon’ as a tongue-in-cheek comment. Russel continued, "I just wanted to set the record straight not expecting anything. In an hour, I was contacted by Johnny’s lawyers and team and that’s how it happened! Seeing my post on TV and hearing Johnny Depp read the text I wrote is still very surreal to me. THANKS to everyone who has been so supportive of this post as I just wanted to do the right thing. Thanks to the person who saw my post and notified JD, you know who you are! Being silent is being complicit. Photo: @ibikeshootfly #johnnydeppvsamberheard #justiceforjohnnydepp #notphotoshopped (sic)".

Original photographer Li Tong says she was an 'intern' when she clicked the picture

The original photographer was then found. Commenting on the post, the original photographer, Li Tong, revealing her identity, wrote, "Hi Russel, I took this shot back in 2015 and I also have the original photo in full colour. Thanks, @giiiit for sharing this post with me". She then took to her Instagram stories and in a now-deleted post, she wrote, "So apparently this post is being used in court as evidence? Who would have thought a photo taken by lil old me. This photo was taken by an intern- a marketing person aka me back in 2015".