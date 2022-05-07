Last Updated:

Watch | Johnny Depp's Supporters Claim 'Amber Heard Was Posing For Photos' Amid Trial In Court

A video is going viral on social media that sees Amber Heard breaking down into tears. Depp's supporters claim that she seemed to have posed for a pic.

Actors and ex-couple Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are currently involved in a legal tussle in Fairfax, Virginia which became the talk of the town in recent days. The Aquaman actor is being sued by Depp for implying he abused her in a 2018 op-ed. The hearing began on April 11, 2022, as Heard filed a counter case seeking $100 million from Depp. This high-profile defamation trial has divided social media into two parts and netizens' reactions are proof of it.

A video is going viral on social media which sees Amber Heard breaking down into tears in the court to which Depp's supporters claim that the former seemed to have posed for a photograph.

Johnny Depp's supporters claim 'Amber Heard was posing for photos' amid trial

One of the Johnny Depp's supporters took to the micro-blogging site and wrote, "Not Amber Heard posing for a picture of her ‘crying’ in the middle of her testimony???? #JusticeForJohnnyDepp", another follower of the Pirates of the Caribbean actor stated, "Amber Heard posing for photos. No tears but snot a’plenty," another fan tweeted, "PLEASE RETWEET THIS! SHE JUST POSED FOR A PICTURE AND STAGED THIS !!!" Have a look:

Watch Amber Heard's reaction as Depp walks in her direction in court

Another video is doing rounds on the internet where Heard appears to recoil as she almost comes face to face with Depp. In the viral clip, Depp is seen walking in Heard's direction and nearly making eye contact. The London Fields actor, who seems to be scared, takes a step back after seeing her ex-husband. The clip also sees a female deputy trying to stop the Mortdecai actor as she puts her hand on Johnny's chest. Watch:

More on Johnny Depp & Amber Heard trial

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation trial is being broadcasted by several leading channels and has gathered the attention of millions. Recently, Depp's ex-fiancee Jennifer Grey has also broken her silence on the same. Grey revealed how the trial breaks her heart and wished for everything to get resolved soon.

Jennifer Grey recently launched her memoir Out Of The Corner: A Memoir on May 3, 2022, in which she had stated, "All I can say about that trial is that it breaks my heart for everybody involved. I just think it’s sad and I wish it was resolved and I just wish everybody well."

