Joker 2 Not Under Discussion? Todd Philips Yet To Receive A Deal

Joker released back on October 4th and became one of the most successful R-rated films. It reportedly crossed the net earnings of Deadpool and The Dark Knight. Joaquin Phoenix starrer Joker has garnered a whopping $258.7 million at the US Box Office in the first 20 days itself and boasts of a worldwide collection of $788.3 million. The film is the origin story of the notorious DC villain Joker. According to reports, there were speculations of the making of the sequel to the film. However, reports suggest that the film's sequel is not yet in the works.

Todd Philips has not received any deal

Todd Philips, the American filmmaker and director, who brought the inception story to life reportedly has not received any deals or negotiations for the sequel for Joker from the producers. Scott Silver, one of the writers of Joker has no drafts or work in progress for Arthur Fleck's character. According to multiple reports, the producers have not sat down to discuss any sequel until now.

The earlier reports that suggested that Todd Philips and Scott Silver-met Warner Bros and Co, were false as reported by Deadline. The meeting never took place, and the reports are untrue. There were multiple reports of the possible comeback of DC characters; however, it is not the case.

