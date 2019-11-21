Joker 2: Todd Phillips In Talks With Warner Bros. For The Sequel?

Todd Phillips is in talks with Warner Bros. and is currently working on a sequel of Joker. The Phillips-directed Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix has already crossed the $1 billion mark in its global ticket sales. The budget of the film was much lesser than its counting collections. Read on to know more details about Joker 2.

Joker 2 set to be made by Philips

Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix as Batman’s arch-enemy is currently the highest-grossing R-rated film. Joker dethroned Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool and is still counting its collections after crossing the $1 billion mark. According to a leading U.S. media portal’s report, Todd Phillips is in talks with Warner Bros. chairman Toby Emmerich for a sequel of Joker. According to the report, Todd Philips will be directing the Joker sequel and he will once again team up with Scott Silver to write another gritty screenplay for Joker 2.

According to the leading media portal’s report, Philips is in talks with Emmerich to create origin stories of several other DC characters following the success of Joaquin Phoenix-starrer Joker. Joaquin Phoenix is already considered to be a part of the Oscars race following his performance as Batman’s arch-enemy. Joker’s counting collections after crossing the $1 billion mark is another win for DC and Warner Bros. Joker is the fourth DC film to cross the $1 billion mark following 2018’s Jason Momoa starrer Aquaman ($1.15 billion), the 2012 film The Dark Knight Rises ($1.09 billion) and the 2008 flick, The Dark Knight ($1 billion).

Todd Phillips’ Joker was made in a budget of $60 million which is visibly lesser than its current box-office ticket sales. According to the same leading media portal’s report, Philips deal with Warner regarding the origin stories of DC characters will not explore Batman’s story. Matt Reeves’ The Batman starring Robert Pattinson is already set to do so. Same goes for Wonder Woman. Patty Jenkins’ 2017 Wonder Woman already explored the angle by laying out Wonder Woman’s adolescent years on the hidden island of Themyscira. The sequel of Wonder Woman, titled Wonder Woman 1984, is already set to release on June 5, 2020. According to the report, Todd Philips could be exploring DC’s power-hungry Lex Luthor’s original story or the tyrannical and cynical ruler Darkseid.

