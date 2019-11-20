Joker's Iconic Stair Dance Scene Captured By Fan, Netizens React

A video captured by a fan featuring Joaquin Phoenix preparing and performing the iconic stair dance of his film Joker recently went viral and got over two million views. The viral video clip was filmed by the fan from his/her house window, and that prompted many people calling the fan who recorded the video as someone lucky.

Someone saw the scene from #Joker go down in real time. 🤯



🎥 azar0v/reddit pic.twitter.com/JZPblqdIHi — Complex (@Complex) November 14, 2019

Netizens reactions

Imagine seeing this and not knowing they were filming a movie. I would be kinda creeped out — Noah_Smith17 (@noahsmith051399) November 14, 2019

One of the users said that Joaquin deserved an Oscar for his performance in the widely acclaimed movie.

One of the most iconic scenes in Todd Phillips-helmed Joker, wherein Joaquin Phoenix is seen dancing on the stairs with a cigarette in his hand towards the end of the movie has become a popular tourist attraction. According to reports, people found out that the stairs are situated in the Bronx, a borough in New York City. Fans then flocked to the area in order to try and recreate the iconic scene from the critically acclaimed movie.

I found the Joker stairs. Take the 4 train up to 167th Street in the Bronx. Photo: @OneMillicentCho and @cogitatotomato. 🤡 pic.twitter.com/0xrTPM2tG9 — Eliza Romero | Aesthetic Distance (@aesthdistance1) October 18, 2019

Joker

Joker focused on the character's origin story. In the movie, Joaquin Phoenix plays the character of Arthur Fleck, a lonely man with an unsuccessful career in comedy alongside living with his sick mother. The movie shows how the character eventually became Batman's enemy. The movie also received an 8-minute standing ovation at the Venice film festival and was awarded the top honour at the film festival, i.e. the Golden Lion.

Before the movie hit the theatres, Joaquin Phoenix was questioned on two scenes in the movie that were deemed to be pretty violent. The first scene is when the Joker shoots his colleague at point-blank range in his own apartment and the other is when chaos ensues amongst his supporters at the subway station when one of his supporters is shot by a police officer chasing the Joker.

