Joker 2 Wraps Shooting; Todd Philips Drops New Looks Of Lady Gaga, Joaquin Phoenix

It's a wrap for Joker: Folie à Deux. Director Todd Philip confirmed the news that the shooting of the sequel of the 2019 film Joker has finished. He also dropped two new looks of the lead actors - Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga - on social media.

While Phoenix is reprising his role as Arthur Fleck in the sequel, Lady Gaga is making her debut as Harley Quinn. The first photo gave a look at the singer, wherein, she can be seen wearing a black jacket. She had short blonde hair with makeup running down her face. In another photo, Phoenix's look was revealed wherein he can be seen in his iconic 'Joker' look. He seems to be daydreaming in similar attire and makeup he opted for the final act of the first film.

Sharing the photos on his Instagram handle, Todd wrote, "That’s a wrap. Thanks to these two (+ the entire cast) and the BEST crew that the film industry has to offer. From top to bottom. Gonna crawl into a cave now (edit room) and put it all together." Take a look at the photos below:

Joker: Folie à Deux will be a musical

Reportedly, Joker: Folie à Deux will be a "full-blown musical." In one of the leaked videos, Lady Gaga can be heard singing outside the set. As per the reports, the shooting of the film has been done at different locations across New York City for several weeks. While the plot details have not been revealed yet, the sequel will take place in Arkham Asylum, where Phoenix's Joker falls in love with Harley Quinn.

The original 2019 film was a super hit and became the highest-grossing R-rated film in history. At the Venice Film Festival, Todd Philips' directorial won the Golden Lion. While Joaquin Phoenix won the Oscar for Best Actor and Hildur Gudnadottir for Best Original Score for Joker.