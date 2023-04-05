Joker 2 Set Photos Show Joaquin Phoenix And Lady Gaga Dance On The Bronx Staircase

Joker 2 set photos were recently revealed on social media. In the pictures, Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga can be seen on the popular Bronx staircase. The Bronx Staircase had a pivotal role to play in the first film, as it features Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker dancing to the beats of Gary Glitter’s Rock and Roll Part 2. The Bronx Staircase is located in New York.

In the Joker: Folie à Deux set photos, Lady Gaga and Phoenix were seen in the clown make-up of their unmissable characters. Gaga’s Harley Quinn and Phoenix’s Joker were seen dancing and smoking on the staircase at the set of Joker 2. It is not yet confirmed what tunes would be featured in Joker 2, to which we will see the duo’s dance. Several pictures of Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn from the set are also making rounds on social media.

More photos from the set of Joker: Folie à Deux over the weekend! #Joker2 pic.twitter.com/aMJthld0Cz — Joker Film News 🤡 (@JokerFilmNews) April 4, 2023

Joker 2 may take place in Arkham Asylum

Joker 2 is reportedly set to take place majorly in the infamous Arkham Asylum. The asylum is popular for being the mainstay for the most lethal of Gotham’s criminals, who eventually get brought to the rehabilitation facility after a beatdown from Batman. It is also in Arkham Asylum that Harley Quinn and the Joker first met, as per the comics.

Director Todd Phillips is helming the project after directing the first film. Joker was a massive hit after its 2019 release. It grossed a box office collection of more than $1 billion on a global level. Subsequently, it was nominated for 11 Oscar nominations, and Joaquin Phoenix scored the win in the Best Actor category.

Joker was also the first R-rated film to garner over a billion dollars at the box office and became the highest-grossing R-rated film ever. Joker 2 features actors Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland and Harry Lawtey in its supporting cast. It’s slated for a release date of October 4, 2024.