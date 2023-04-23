Jonathan Majors Assault Case: More Alleged Victims Come Forward

Marvel actor Jonathan Majors is currently embroiled in a controversy. Several alleged abuse victims have reportedly reached out to the District Attorney’s office. Majors, who recently appeared in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania as Kang, was previously arrested for assault and harassment on March 25. This development came after a number of parties, including Majors' talent managers and the PR agency, cut ties with him.

Jonathan Majors' attorney Priya Chaudhary said in a statement that the Creed III actor is innocent on all counts. She added that they have given "irrefutable" evidence to the District Attorney which proves his innocence. Choudhary concluded that they have confidence in Majors' exoneration.

“Jonathan Majors is innocent and has not abused anyone," said Choudhary. The Marvel actor's attorney added, "We have provided irrefutable evidence to the District Attorney that the charges are false. We are confident that he will be fully exonerated,” said Priya, concluding the statement, as per Variety.

Jonathan Majors' arrested in March

The Hollywood actor was arrested in late March in Manhattan's Chelsea neighbourhood. As per the statement from an NYPD spokesperson, a 30-year-old woman had made the allegations and had minimal injuries on her head and neck. Subsequently, Majors was charged with "strangulation, assault and harassment," though his legal team remained insistent on his innocence.

Is Marvel still working with Jonathan Majors?

Jonathan Majors was introduced in the finale of the Disney+ show Loki Season 1 as The One Who Remains. After the character dies in the show, it is revealed that the timeline of the show has switched over to one where Kang is the controlling party of the Time Variance Authority. Subsequently, he appeared as Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Moreover, Jonathan's character has been touted as the next big villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe who is perhaps a bigger threat to the superheroes than Thanos. Marvel Studios CEO Kevin Feige has not formally addressed the situation, and it remains unknown whether the Creed III actor will remain a part of the MCU or not. He has been said to reprise his role as Kang in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, which will release on May 2, 2025, and Avengers: Secret Wars, which is slated to release on May 1, 2026.