Jordan Peele's 'Us' Starring Lupita Nyong'o Wins Best Film Award By AAFCA

Jordan Peel-directed Us has been named the Best Film of 2019 by the African-American Film Critics Association (AAFCA). The lead star of the film, Lupita Nyong’o, won the 'Best Actress award' by the AAFCA. Read on to know more about this story.

Jordan Peele’s Us wins Best Film award by AAFCA

The African American Film Critics Association is the world’s largest group of black film critics. The AAFCA gives various awards for excellence in the film industry. Recently, the AAFCA announced the list of winners of their awards this year.

Jordan Peele’s movie Us won the Best Film award by the AAFCA for 2019. Jordan Peele also won the honour for 'Best Director' for the same film. Lupita Nyong’o played the lead in this film and her performance was also applauded by the audience and critics. Her performance in Us was recognised and she won the award for Best Actress for 2019. Jordan Peele was also recognised two years ago for his movie Get Out. The film picked four major honours, namely best film, best director, best screenplay, and the best actor award to Daniel Kaluuya.

Also read | Jordan Peele Weighs In On The Marvel Debate Sparked By Martin Scorsese

AAFCA’s other awardees

Eddie Murphy was also recognised for his performance in Dolemite Is My Name; he won the 'Best Actor' Award by the AAFCA. Da’Vine Joy Randolph also won the 'Best Supporting Actress' award for her performance for the same Netflix comedy. Actor Jamie Foxx won the 'Best Supporting Actor' award for his role in Just Mercy. Waves was another critically acclaimed movie of this year. Waves actor Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Taylor Russell both won the 'We See You' award.

Also read | Lupita Nyong'o Open For 'Us' Sequel If Jordan Peele Directs

Netflix’s documentary titled The Black Godfather, a film about legendary music executive Clarence Avant, won the best documentary award this year. South Korean director Bong Joon Ho’s celebrated film Parasite won the Best Foreign Film award by the AAFCA. Parasite also took home the best screenplay award. In the AAFCA Inaugural TV Awards, When They See Us dominated all the major categories.

Also read | Al Pacino To Hunt Down The Nazis In Jordan Peele's Amazon Series 'Hunters'; Watch Teaser

Also read | Michael B Jordan Pitched A 'Superman' Film To Warner Bros

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.