Jordyn Woods Takes Lie Detector Test, Reveals What Happened With Tristan Thompson

Jordyn Woods recently took a lie detector test on Jada Pinkett’s show Red Table Talk. In the two-hour-long polygraph test, Jordyn answered several questions about the Tristan Thompson scandal. Read on to know details about this lie detector test.

Jordyn Woods takes a lie detector test

Jordyn Woods was one of the most loved members of the Kardashian-Jenner family. She and Kylie Jenner were best friends since their teenage years and even reportedly went on to live together. Kylie even launched a liquid lipstick line with Jordyn. But all of this came to an end when Jordyn Woods allegedly kissed Khloe Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson at a party.

Now, nine months after the scandal, Jordyn Woods made an appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith’s show and talked about the Tristan Thompson scandal. This was her second appearance on the show. During this appearance, Jordyn also took a lie detector test. She described the purpose of her appearance on the show to clear the air regarding the scandal for one last time.

Also read | Jordyn Woods Looks Stunning In Her Recent Pictures With A New Bold Hair Colour

Polygraphist Shon Thurman, who reportedly has 25 years of experience, conducted the test. Jordyn Woods sat down for it and answered several questions about the scandal that happened last year. The entire polygraph test was a two-hour process. But among several questions that were asked, one question stood out and grabbed the attention of the viewers. Shon Thurman asked Jordyn Woods if she has sexual intercourse with Tristan Thompson. Jordyn Woods, without any hesitation, replied with a “No”.

Also read | Tristan Thompson Shares The Most Cherished Moment With Daughter

When looking at the polygraph results, Jordyn Woods’ response was completely true. After the segment aired, Jada Pinkett Smith and Adrienne Banfield- Jones discussed the entire scandal that happened earlier this year. According to a media portal’s report, Khloe Kardashian, Thompson’s ex-girlfriend, has forgiven Jordyn publicly. But Jordyn Woods' former best friend and beauty mogul Kylie Jenner has not reconciled with Woods.

Also read | Khloe Kardashian Spending 'more Time' With Ex Tristan,raising Daughter

Also read | Kim & Khloe Kardashian Call Kourtney Out For Not Filming Personal Life

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.