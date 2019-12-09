The Kardashian sisters have run into a minor disagreement. Kim and Khloe Kardashian are seeming to be done putting up with Kourtney Kardashian’s lack of sharing. The sisters are known to project almost the entirety of their lives on social media. However, Kourtney has been silent lately and this hasn’t been taken well with her other sisters.

Kim & Khloe Kardashian call Kourtney out for not filming personal life on ‘Keeping up with the Kardashians'

Things got intense when a hickey was noticed on Kourtney’s neck and she tried to keep it concealed by not letting out any information around it. Kim and Khloe insisted on knowing about the hickey however Kourtney just begged them to leave her alone. In a confession, Kourtney shared her thoughts on Kim and Khloe. The reality TV star said that her sisters are too indulgent bin her life. She said that she is unsure about the reason behind it. She insisted on having a personal life and keeping some part of it to herself.

In a preview episode for Keeping up with the Kardashians on December 8, the sisters called her out for her behaviour. Kim and Khloe appeared to be fine with being portrayed all the time in front of the camera as it is what they signed up for. The sisters ganged up on Kourtney and called her out. Kourtney said that they were being disrespectful and that they don’t respect her boundaries. She also said that she doesn’t love to display everything, unlike her sisters. Khloe interrupted saying, she does not like to either but that is their job.

Kim explained, that it is their job to being to be open to the public. She also added that they need to be honest in doing so, and it has been years since they have kept up with this lifestyle. Kourtney was still adamant and refused to allow filming and said that she wouldn’t show a thing. Amidst this Kourtney has now mentioned that she is taking a break from the show.

