Priyanka Chopra Hosts Pre-Oscars Party Celebrating South Asian Excellence

Priyanka Chopra hosted a party for the South Asians nominated at Oscars 2023 in Los Angeles, California. The Academy Awards is adding more diversity in the nominations at the coveted Hollywood awards ceremony and the Citadel actress, like every year, celebrated the nominees by hosting a party.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas host Oscar nominees

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made a starry appearance at the red carpet for the pre-Oscars party. She wore a corset white top and a sheer skirt and completed her look with a shrug. Nick complemented her in a black suit.

About the pre-Oscars party, Priyanka said, "This night is about the nominees, and you see a lot of them coming. This will be about giving them the stage and giving them a moment. Showcasing a little bit of the movies and championing them as the Oscars come back."

Rahul Sipligunj shares pictures from pre-Oscars party

Naatu Naatu singer Rahul Sipligunj shared a photo from the party in which he posed alongside Priyanka. He thanked her for inviting him to the pre-Oscars party.

South Asian films at this year's ceremony include RRR, Turning Red, All That Breathes, The Elephant Whisperers and Everything Everywhere All at Once. The pre-Oscars party will be hosted by Priyanka and her long-time friend Mindy Kaling.

Oscars ceremony will be held live in Los Angeles on March 13 (IST). The red carpet will begin at 5.30 am and the ceremony can be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar in India.