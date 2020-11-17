Jude Law Reacts To Johnny Depp's Exit From 'Fantastic Beasts' Franchise

'Fantastic Beasts' film series has Jude Law playing the younger version of Albus Dumbledore. A few weeks ago, Johnny Depp was asked to step down from playing the role of Gellert Grindelwald. Now, Law responds to his former co-star’s exit from the franchise.

Jude Law comments on Johnny Depp’s exit from Fantastic Beasts franchise

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Jude Law expressed his thoughts on Johnny Depp’s departure from Fantastic Beasts 3. He said that it is an enormous film, and there are many layers to it. The Captain Marvel star mentioned that it is probably one of the biggest productions he has ever worked on.

Referring to Johnny Depp's exit, he stated that in a situation like this, actors agree with the studio's decision and it is all they can do. He said that other actors still have to turn up and play their parts. Law asserted that the whole situation was unusual for him, especially as it happened to a particular popular role. He further revealed that Depp had actually only done a day’s filming on his own.

Johnny Depp’s role in Fantastic Beasts series was of dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald. He essayed the character in the first two movies and was originally set to reprises the character again in Fantastic Beasts 3. But Warner Bros. asked him to resign from the series, a few days after Depp lost his libel case against The Sun tabloid over its 2018 article alleging he was a “wife beater” to Amber Heard. He mentioned in a statement that he respects the request and agreed to depart from the series.

Fantastic Beasts 3 began filming on September 20 in London, England, the United Kingdom. Johnny Depp shot only one scene as Gellert Grindelwald for the movie. However, he will reportedly receive his full salary which is around $10 million due to his contract with the studio. Now, the character will be recast ahead in the franchise. Hannibal star Mads Mikkelsen is among the top actors to portray the evil wizard. But confirmation is yet to be made.

The untitled third Fantastic Beasts film cast has Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Jude Law, Callum Turner, Alison Sudol, and Jessica Williams. It is directed by David Yates, who also helmed the previous two parts. The screenplay is co-written by J. K. Rowling and Steve Kloves, from a story by Rowling. The movie is currently scheduled to release on 15 July 2022.

Promo Image Source: Stills from Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

