Johnny Depp To Make $10 Million From 'Fantastic Beasts 3' Despite His Exit?

Fantastic Beasts film series is a popular addition to the Wizard World franchise. Johnny Depp played the antagonist, Gellert Grindelwald in the first two movies. The actor was originally set to reprises the character again in Fantastic Beasts 3. But Warner Bros. asked him to resign from the series, a few days after he lost his libel case against The Sun tabloid over a 2018 article calling him a “wife beater”. Now it is reported that even though Depp would not appear in the film he will receive his full payment.

Johnny Depp will make over $10 million despite leaving Fantastic Beasts 3

According to recent news in The Hollywood Reporter, Johnny Depp is entitled to get his full payment for Fantastic Beasts 3 even though he exited the project. The movie began production on September 20 in London and the actor had shot only one scene. He had a so-called pay-or-play contract, like many A-list stars. It requires that he be fully compensated whether or not the film is made and even if it is recast. There was no morality clause in his contract, despite the fact that it was amended with each new installment. Technically, Depp was not fired by Warner Bros, but was asked to resign. It is unclear what would have happened if he had refused. His salary on the project is said to be $10 million which he will be getting in full.

Johnny Depp debuted as the evil wizard Gellert Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them in 2016. He was seen only in the climax as the character was essayed by Colin Farrell as a disguise. He appeared in a full-fledged role in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, released in 2018. Fantastic Beasts 3 was said to give equal screen time to him, Jude Law and Eddie Redmayne. Now the role of Grindelwald will be recast. Farrell is the top choice to portray the character. However, no information is revealed yet by the makers.

The untitled third Fantastic Beasts film is being directed by David Yates, who also helmed the previous two parts. The screenplay is co-written by J. K. Rowling and Steve Kloves, from a story by Rowling. The cast includes Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Callum Turner, Alison Sudol, and Jessica Williams. Fantastic Beasts 3 is currently scheduled to release on 15 July 2022.

