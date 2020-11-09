Fantastic Beasts 3 Star Jude Law Shares What It's Like Being Part Of Harry Potter World

Fantastic Beasts is the ongoing addition to the Wizard World franchise, following the Harry Potter series. Jude Law debuted in the franchise as a younger version of Albus Dumbledore in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. The actor will be reprising his character in the upcoming third installment. He has now expressed his feelings about being a part of the popular universe.

Fantastic Beasts 3 star Jude Law on being a part of The Harry Potter Universe

In a recent conversation on The Dan Fogler 4D Xperience Podcast, Jude Law shared his thoughts on essaying the beloved Harry Potter character, Albus Dumbledore in the Fantastic Beasts movie series. He said that he is so happy to be in this company and he is so happy to be playing this character. The actor mentioned that it feels like such a blessing every day when they make this film.

He stated that there is also such a sense of honour. The actor supposes it is because of the reverence as the films hold such a special place in so many people's hearts and lives. Law asserted that he has never really felt the way he does on the Fantastic Beasts movie series. He mentioned that the responsibility that comes with it is a beautiful thing, too. He noted that it is like being given a really precious artifact or something that one has to look after, maybe even clean it up a bit.

Jude Law as Albus Dumbledore tried to take down the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald, along with Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander in Fantastic Beasts 2. They face new threats in a more divided wizarding world. The movies take place before the era of Harry Potter. Law will reprise his character of the well-known Hogwarts’ headmaster in Fantastic Beasts 3. Johnny Depp will be replaced as Grindelwald as Warner Bros. asked to leave the franchise after he lost his libel case against The Sun tabloid over a 2018 article alleging he was a “wife beater” to Amber Heard.

The untitled third Fantastic Beasts film is being directed by David Yates, who also helmed the previous two parts – Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018). The screenplay is co-written by J. K. Rowling and Steve Kloves, from a story by Rowling. It is overall the eleventh installment in the Wizarding World franchise, including all Harry Potter movies.

Fantastic Beasts 3 cast has Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Jude Law, Callum Turner, Alison Sudol, and Jessica Williams. The movie is produced by David Heyman under Heyday Films, Lionel Wigram, Rowling and Kloves. Plot details have been under wraps.

Promo Image Source: A Still from Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

