Jude Law Says 'Contagion' Consultants Warned Him About A Possible Real Life Pandemic

Jude Law recently appeared on the Jimmy Fallon show where he spoke of a real possibility of a pandemic. The actor confirmed that during his shooting on the sets of Contagion, several medical professionals were called on the set. Jude mentioned that it was during this time, some of the medical professionals told him of a real possibility of a virus outbreak.

Jude Law speaks about his experience of working on Contagion

Talking about it further, Jude Law told host Jimmy Fallon that the doctors on set simply told him that the pandemic was “a matter of when and not if”. Thus implying that the doctors told Jude Law during the shoots of Contagion that the pandemic was a matter of when it would occur and not “If” it could occur. Jude further continued to say that one of his most affecting memories while shooting for Contagion was the fact that several doctors and virologists were advising them throughout the movie.

Jude Law once again brought up the advice the doctors gave them and said to them that it is only a matter of time. Jude Law further claimed that once the shooting was completed, he felt like he had a heightened sense of awareness. He added that it was due to the film that he knew what exactly could contribute to the spread of the virus. The actor added that things like touching one's face or not washing hands were something that he learnt through the film. Jude Law said that all the teachings he took from Contagion were embedded in him.

The film Contagion released in 2011, however, it gained massive popularity recently due to the coronavirus pandemic. The scenes in the film and the real-life happenings shared some resemblances due to which people gravitated towards the film. The movie, in general, tells the story of a virus that happens to spread through respiratory droplets and fomites. Despite the virus itself being different in real life, people did manage to notice several similarities between the film and the real-life coronavirus pandemic.

Talking about this, Jude Law said he found the new appetite for Contagion a little odd. He further added that instead of watching a fictionalised movie, people should rather turn to something else. He specifically suggested that instead of watching the film, one could simply turn on the news.

