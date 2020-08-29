Kate Winslet On How 'Contagion' Proved To Be A Blessing And Prepared Her For The Pandemic

Kate Winslet recently revealed how she stayed prepared for the Coronavirus pandemic when things were just beginning to look a bit dangerous. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor mentioned that it was her film Contagion that helped her to get ready for what’s coming. When the Coronavirus was beginning to spread all around the world, several speculations and assumptions regarding the virus were surfacing. Kate Winslet, who played an epidemiologist in Contagion, said that it was due to her role that she learned a lot of things and was thus, prepared for the pandemic.

Kate Winslet reveals how Contagion helped her to prepare for the pandemic

She told the news portal that her character in the film was one that had to be well versed with pandemics and other things. Thus, to get into the skin of her character, she educated herself a bit about pandemics and viruses. Thus, her experience while playing the character helped her to be prepared in real life for the then-upcoming virus. Kate Winslet mentioned quite clearly that it was certain practices that she observed in the movie that helped her get in the zone in real life to face the pandemic, according to the news portal.

Kate Winslet further added that even before the wave hit America, she had been walking around town in a mask. She said that she would often go grocery shopping with the mask and would wipe everything with isopropyl alcohol. Kate Winslet even admitted to wearing gloves at the time when the crisis was still in the initial stage. She further added that people would often think that she was crazy for her activities; however, when March 13 arrived, people realised the seriousness of the matter and were then asking her where she got her mask from, according to the news portal.

Speaking about her personal experience with COVID-19, Kate Winslet said that two of her friends had contracted the dreaded virus. She mentioned that one of the two friends had been discharged from the hospital but was still going through a tough time. On the work front, Kate Winslet will be seen next in the film Ammonite opposite Saoirse Ronan. Fans of the actor are excited to watch her in the film based on the life of palaeontologist Mary Anning, who is played by Kate Winslet, according to the news portal.

