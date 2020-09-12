Where Was The Third Day Filmed? Read Details About The Locations Of The Jude Law Starrer

The Third Day will soon release on September 14, 2020. The drama stars Jude Law, Katherine Waterston, Emily Watson and Paddy Considine in the lead roles. The mini-series is a suspense thriller drama which will tell the stories of two people mysteriously cut off by unnatural occurrences. The trailer of the drama will make anyone curious about, "Where was The Third Day filmed?' Here is a detailed guide about the locations of the mini-series.

Where was The Third Day filmed?

The Third Day filming locations include an eerie pathway to 'The island, the green pastures where Jude discovers the 'burning van' and some more natural yet horror sites, which are originally green pastures in Kebt. According to the local media portal of Kent that is Hever Castle and Gardens, The Third Day was filmed in Kent. Several scenes of the project were shot at Hever Castle. The TV show is broadcasted on Sky and UKTV as per the website. The mystery thriller will be available for viewers from September 15, 2020.

The Third Day filming locations

According to the official website of Hever Castle and Gardens, several scenes were shot at the following locations below-

Hever Castle

Fog Signal Station

Allens Farm

Ferry House Inn & Harty Ferry

Chiddingstone

Bedgebury National Pinetum Forest

Shellness Beach and Huts, Quex Park

St Clere Estate

Grain Coastal Park

Walpole Bay Tidal Pool

The Third Day filming locations now

According to the official website, the mini-series was shot in stages. The scenes where Jude Law enters the island, along with several other scenes, was shot at the coastline. These were serene coastlines of British waters. The entire series was shot between the time of July and December 2019 before the coronavirus pandemic hit the globe. According to IMDB, the film was also partially shot in Osea Island, Essex, England.

Apart from The Third Day, several other films like Anne of the Thousand Days and The Passionate Pilgrim was also shot at the location at Kent. The location is popular for its mid-western style buildings and green pasture lands. At the moment as well, the Kent government is open to welcoming production houses and filming in and around Haver Castle, as mentioned on the website.

