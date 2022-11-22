Julia Fox Claims She Dated Kanye West To Keep Him Away From Kim Kardashian; 'I Thought...'

Kanye West was seen grabbing attention every now and then throughout the year for his social media posts about his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and his anti-Semitic comments. He and actor-model Julia Fox made headlines earlier this year as they dated for a short period of time. While Fox has often opened up about the publicised relationship, she recently revealed she wanted to keep West away from his ex-wife Kim Kardashian amid their controversial divorce.

According to Page Six, Julia Fox recently talked about her short-term relationship with the American rapper in a latest TikTok video. In the clip, she addressed the fact that she was being accused of dating a "famously violent misogynist and anti-Semite." In her response, Fox mentioned she is a fan of the KUWTK alum and tried to keep West away from her. She revealed the Kardashian sisters bought clothes from her fashion line a decade ago and sold them in their Dash stores. Since then, she has "always had a love" for Kim and her sisters. Talking about Kardashian's messy divorce with West, Fox said, "I had this thought, and I was like, ‘Oh my God. Maybe I can get him off of Kim’s case. Like, ‘Maybe I can distract him, like, just get him to like me." "And I knew if anyone can do it, it’s me, because when I set my mind to something, I do it," she added.

Julia Fox recalls her short-term romance with Kanye West

In the clip, Fox recalled West was texting her before they started dating, but she was not "really answering." She added, "I was like, ‘I don’t really want to hook up with a celebrity again.’ Like, nothing ever comes of it. … They’re kinda boring, like, they’re not what you think they’re going to be like." The two dated for six weeks, between January and February 2022.

Talking about her dating life with West, the Uncut Gems star revealed the Donda rapper was not on any of the social media platforms and did not talk about the relationship. She further recalled, "We only talked about clothes and weird ideas and plans for the future and our hopes and dreams for childhood and education and, like, it was really beautiful, guys." However, things were not the same once West began tweeting and trolling Kim Kardashian's former beau Pete Davidson. Recalling the same, Fox said, "I had already been like, ‘Dude, I’m not gonna stick around for this s**t.'"

Things between the two did not end there as she thought she could help West but she "realised pretty quickly that he wasn’t gonna take [any] help." The 32-year-old then called herself delusional and added, "I sounded almost as dumb as you guys saying that I should have done something to stop him. Like, what?"

In concluding the video, Fox mentioned that she still has respect for West as an artist. She continued, "I don’t want to s**t on that. I don’t want to reduce his whole career to his really bad moments." However, she immediately slammed the rapper's anti-Semitic comments and signed off.

Image: AP