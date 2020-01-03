Julia Garner Marries Fiance Mark Foster, Ozark Actor Confirms News On Insta; See Pic

Ozark actor Julia Garner got married to her fiancé Mark Foster, the lead singer of Foster the People. The couple got married on Saturday, December 27, 2019. Julia Garner took to Instagram and posted a few photos from their wedding. Read on to know more.

Ozark’s Julia Garner marries Mark Foster

Ozark is one of the top-rated shows on Netflix. The lead actor, Julia Garner, has collected several accolades for her performance in the show. But apart from professional commitments, the Waco actor recently exchanged vows with long-time boyfriend Mark Foster. Mark Foster is the lead singer of Foster the People. A leading magazine in the U.S. confirmed Julia Garner and Mark Foster’s engagement back in May 2019. The news was confirmed as Julia was spotted wearing her engagement ring in a set of photos during her trip to Montana that she shared on Instagram.

Julia Garner took to Instagram and confirmed the news regarding her wedding with Mark Foster in an Instagram post. Julia Garner’s friend Zac Posen took to Instagram and even posted photos and videos from their wedding. Zac Posen captioned his picture by tagging Julia and Mark Foster and congratulating them further. Julia Garner shared one post, which just confirmed the date of her wedding with Mark. Her second picture was a new year post that showed the newly wedded couple kissing on the street. Take a look at these pictures shared by Julia Garner and Zac Posen.

Julia Garner recently won an Emmy award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Ozark. Now, Julia is set to start working on her next project. She will be seen on the big screen in the Harvey Weinstein-inspired film The Assistant. The film has already premiered at the Telluride Film Festival. The Assistant is set to release on January 31, 2020.

