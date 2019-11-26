Marina Gera Receives Best Performance Award At 47th Emmy Awards

Hungarian actor Marina Gera bagged the award for the Best Performance by an Actress at the 47th International Emmy Awards. She beat South Indian theatre and film actress, Radhika Apte. The International Emmy Awards is an annual award show which is presented by the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

'Eternal Winter'

Marina won the trophy for her performance in the film 'Orok Tel' which translates to 'Eternal Winter'. The movie was produced by Szupermodern Studio Ltd. Marina Gera beat other nominees like Radhika Apte who was nominated for her role as a college professor in 'Lust Stories', Jenna Coleman for her performance in 'The Cry', which was the entry from the UK. The last nominee that Marina beat was from Brazil. The nominee was Majorie Estiano for her performance in Sob Pressao which translates to Under Pressure.

The movie, Eternal Winter was directed by Attila Szasz and narrates the story of various women and the immense cruelty they suffered under the Soviets during their invasion of Hungary. The movie had an IMBD score of 7.4/10. The director, Attila is also known for 'Demimonde' and 'The Ambassador to Bern'.

Congratulations 👏👏👏to Hungarian actress, Marina Gera who won Best Performance at the 47th International Emmy Awards for her performance in the film 'Örök tél (Eternal Winter) about a women who suffered the cruelty of Soviet soldiers during their invasion in Hungary. @iemmys pic.twitter.com/zsGcp1Yj09 — Ambassador Bogyay (@KatalinBogyay) November 26, 2019

In the best actor category, Haluk Bilginer of Turkey won for his performance in 'Sahsiyet' which translates to Persona. Sahsiyet is a Turkish crime Drama Series which has 12 episodes that are 60 minutes each.

Radhika Apte on her nomination

Radhika Apte who was nominated for Best Actress said that she feels honoured to have been selected for her role as Kalindi in Lust Stories from among the works of so many countries. Radhika Apte also went on to speak about her uncanny character in the show. She claimed that she finds it rather amusing that her character got recognition even though it made people nervous. Radhika Apte essayed the role of Kalindi, a college professor who engages in an intimate relationship with her student and tries to reason with herself about its legitimacy throughout the show.

