Harvey Weinstein Accused Of Sexually Assaulting A Former 16-year-old Model

It was not long before when The Weinstein Co. had reportedly come to a settlement of $25 million with women who accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct. Harvey Weinstein was accused by over 30 actors and former employees of horrible offences such as sexual harassment and rape. Now, Kaja Sokola, a former model from Poland has come forward and accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault when she was 16 years old.

Kaja Sokola accuses Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault

Kaja Sokola came forward the entire incident stating she was 16 years old when she came from Poland to the USA in 2002 to become a model. Kaja was introduced to Harvey at an event associated with her modelling agency where Harvey apparently asked her for lunch if she was interested in pursuing a career as an actor. Though she agreed for a formal lunch with Harvey, Kaja alleged that his driver took her to Harvey's apartment instead against her wish.

Kaja explained the incident in detail thereafter suggesting that Harvey Weinstein terrified and sexually abused her. Sokola stated that Harvey suggested her to be comfortable with anything if she wishes to be a mainstream actor in Hollywood. Harvey then allegedly told Sokola that she would have to lose her inhibitions and even get naked if any director asked her to do so.

Kaja Sokola's attorneys Douglas Wigdor and Kevin Mintzer reportedly sent a joint statement out to the public which reads that they are not looking for a monetary settlement. The statement further read that they hope Kara accusing Harvey Weinstein encourages other victims to come forward. Harvey Weinstein's representatives have not yet come forward and issued any public statements.

