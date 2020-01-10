Julia Michaels Reveals That She Knows Secret Details About JP Saxe's Love Life

Julia Michaels and JP Saxe recently collaborated in the new song If The World Was Ending. The song has received over 55 million views on YouTube and fans are loving the song. Both the popstars sang the song on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Apart from this, there also speculations about the couple dating.

In a recent interview with Genius, both the singers talked about the lyrics of the song and what was going on in their minds while writing the lyrics of the song. Julia Michaels also mentioned about JP Saxe's love life and said that she knew something secretive about it. Let us take a look at what Julia Michaels knows JP Saxe's life.

Julia Michaels talks about JP Saxe's love life

In the interview, Julia Michaels tells that she knows everything about JP Saxe's life because of his songs. She also mentioned that the lyrics of his songs consist of a real-life situation that JP Saxe has gone through. Furthermore, their on-stage chemistry has given fans thoughts about their life live. Even though Julia confirmed that they are best friends, fans are highly anticipating the two pop stars to date.

JP Saxe recently posted a picture on his Instagram where mentioned that he loved singing the song If The World Was Ending with Julia Michaels. He also announced his Toronto, Brooklyn and Los Angeles tour. He will be performing in Toronto, Brooklyn and Los Angeles on January 28, January 30 and February 11 respectively.

